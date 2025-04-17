UI VC Urges New Students To Embrace Discipline, Pursue Excellence

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, mni, FAS, fspsp, has charged newly admitted students to uphold the institution’s values of discipline, integrity, and academic excellence as they begin their journey in Nigeria’s premier university.

Addressing the fresh students during the 2024/2025 Matriculation Ceremony, Professor Adebowale reminded them that the occasion marked a significant milestone not merely a celebration, but a formal rite of passage into the University of Ibadan community.

“This transition from secondary school to university life comes with greater expectations,” the Vice-Chancellor said. “Unlike your previous academic environment, the University of Ibadan demands independent learning, critical thinking, and self-discipline.

You will no longer be spoon-fed like secondary school students.”

Professor Adebowale highlighted the university’s longstanding reputation for producing individuals who lead with distinction in all sectors of society.

He urged the matriculating students to honour this legacy by maintaining high academic standards and exemplary character.

Outlining the highly competitive nature of the admission process, the VC disclosed that of the 22,000 candidates who applied for admission, only 4,650 were offered provisional places, and 4,215 were successfully cleared to become fully matriculated students of the University.

He advised the new students to remain resilient, strive for distinction both academically and morally, seize available opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the university’s rich heritage.

“You have a responsibility to uphold the values of integrity, hard work, and excellence that the University of Ibadan is known for. You must embrace discipline, leverage opportunities, and commit yourselves fully to becoming worthy ambassadors of this institution,” he added.

The matriculation lecture was delivered by Dr. Olukayode Abiola Aiyenuyo, an alumnus of the university and a distinguished graduate of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (Class of 2007).

Drawing from his personal journey, Dr. Aiyenuyo encouraged the students to remain steadfast in their academic pursuits and to seek spiritual and moral guidance along the way.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter in your life,” he told the students. “The University of Ibadan shaped me for the future, and it will do the same for you — if you apply yourself diligently and walk the right path.”

A major highlight of the event was the administration of the Matriculation Oath by the University Registrar, Mr. Ganiyu O. Saliu. Following the ceremony, students were expected to complete the induction process by signing the matriculation register and validating the oath through a court of law.

The ceremony signalled the official commencement of academic life for the new cohort, reinforcing the University of Ibadan’s enduring commitment to producing well-rounded graduates equipped for leadership and service.

