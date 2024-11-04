UI VC Solicits Support Of Security Chiefs In Oyo

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, mni, fspsp, FAS, has solicited the support of security chiefs in Oyo State.

He did this when he led a team from the University to pay courtesy visits to the General Officer Commanding 2 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, and the Director of the Department of State Services.

Professor Adebowale said the security challenges in the country have become hydra-headed, and as such, combined and concerted efforts, through a multi-dimensional approach, are required to combat the challenges.

He stressed the need for the academia and the security forces to be partners in order to maintain law and order in society and, most especially, among the restive youths, while appreciating the support and services that the University had received in the past during peace times and periods of unrest in the campus.

The GOC 2 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, General OG Onubogu, commended the VC for reaching out, assuring that the Army will continue to cooperate with other security agencies to ensure peace and security in the state. According to him, it is when peace prevails that the army and the other security agencies would be said to have done their jobs.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayodele Sonubi, appreciated the opportunities provided by the academia for men of the force to actualize their academic dreams, while equally appreciating the synergy between UI and the Nigerian Police Force and assured that the cordiality would be sustained.

The Director of the Department of State Services, Mr Rasheed Adeyinka Adelakun, fsi, fspsp, assured that the organisation would surpass its earlier services to UI now that the VC had asked for more support. He assured that the DSS in the realisation of the valuable roles that academia plays in national development had intensified its covert operations on the various campuses.

The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied on the courtesy visits by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Peter O. Olapegba, fspsp, FNPA; the Registrar, Mr Ganiyu O. Saliu, fspsp; a Reader in the Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies/Director of the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Studies, Dr Benjamin A. Aluko; Deputy Registrar/Public Relations Officer, Mrs Adejoke O. Akinpelu; the Acting Chief Safety Officer, Mr Lasisi Oyekanmi; and Principal Assistant Registrar in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Tilewa Adeniji.

Share

Please follow and like us: