UI To Witness New Beginning – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that the University of Ibadan will witness a new beginning as God starts to recreate and repeat past miracles in the institution.

Pastor Adeboye stated this at a programme organised by the University of Ibadan Christian Family Fellowship (UICFF) in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day programme is themed “A Brand-New Beginning”, drawn from Isaiah 42:9.

The cleric said God, who performed mighty deeds in the past, desired to do something new again in UI, stressing that “there is nothing too hard for the God of all flesh to do.”

Recounting the history of the fellowship, Adeboye said UICFF began with five people after the wife of a professor gave her life to Christ, followed by her husband.

According to him, the fellowship later moved from a professor’s sitting room to the backyard, then to a chapel, and eventually outdoors, as attendance continued to grow.

“This is a night of prophetic declaration according to God’s word. God has done it before, and He wants to do it again,” Adeboye said.

He added that God’s power to recreate would usher in a fresh season for the institution. He recalled testimonies of God’s power since the inception of the fellowship, including an outreach where about 40 professors reportedly gave their lives to Christ.

The RCCG leader expressed belief that God would grant more such encounters in UI. Adeboye narrated incidents in which the Chapel of Resurrection survived attempts to have it destroyed, including a fire outbreak that reportedly consumed a nearby Sango statue, while leaving the chapel intact.

He says a new beginning with God is hinged on an intimate relationship with Him, noting that only through belief in Jesus Christ can individuals experience God’s promised new life.

He said the fellowship’s teachings had, over the years, covered core biblical themes such as creation, God’s control over time, miracles, faith, Holy Spirit baptism and being a shining light.

Earlier, UI Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olapegba, commended Adeboye and the university community for their attendance over the years.

Adebowale says the programme’s theme resonates with the university’s mission of fostering new beginnings through research, innovation and students’ academic journeys, as well as the nation’s constant need for renewal. “This institution is poised for new chapters of growth and innovation.

“Therefore, your message, Daddy, is not just inspirational, but prophetic and strategic to our collective destiny,” he said.

The VC lauded Adeboye’s life of integrity, humility and unwavering dedication to God’s work, describing it as a syllabus in leadership that transcends the classroom.

“You have taught generations that true greatness is found in service and in the fear of God,” he said.