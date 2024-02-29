UI Students Excel At Nigerian Law School Bar Exams

The University of Ibadan (UI) has once again demonstrated its academic pedigree, with its Law graduates achieving a ground-breaking feat at the recent Nigerian Law School Bar final examinations.

The approved and released results by The Council of Legal Education (CLE) and the Nigerian Law School showed that UI students achieved outstanding results in the most recent examinations.

Confirming the information on Thursday, Mrs Adejoke O. Akinpelu, Principal Assistant Registrar/Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Public Communication, University of Ibadan, told New Telegraph that “the University led all other universities, having 27 out of a total of 251 First Class graduates.

“The University had enrolled 144 students. 27 recorded First Class results; 66 recorded Second Class Upper; 22 recorded Second Class Lower; 6 recorded Pass results while only one student failed”, she said.