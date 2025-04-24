UI Student Wins 2025 World Veterinary Association Prize

Share

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Saheed Ahmed, has been announced as the 2025 winner of the World Veterinary Association Global Veterinary Award.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Joke Akinpelu, the University’s Director of Public Relations in Ibadan yesterday.

Akinpelu said: “Ahmed, a former President of the Association of Veterinary Medicine Students, was named the Veterinary Student of the Year 2025.

“Ahmed’s winnings, according to an e-mail from Ms Magda Lourenço, the Executive Manager of the World Veterinary Association, include a cash prize among other gifts.”

He is expected to attend the World Veterinary Association Conference (WVAC 2025/AVMA) Convention in Washington DC, USA, to receive the award in July.

