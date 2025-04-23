UI Student Olaide Wins WVA’s Global Award

Share

A Student of the University of Ibadan, Ahmed Saheed Olaide, has been named the Veterinary Student of the Year 2025 by the World Veterinary Association (WVA), making him the recipient of the prestigious WVA Global Veterinary Award.

Olaide, who previously served as President of the Association of Veterinary Medicine Students at the University, was selected for his outstanding contributions to veterinary science, academic excellence, and exemplary student leadership.

The announcement was made in an official communication from Ms. Magda Lourenço, Executive Manager of the WVA, who praised Olaide’s commitment to advancing the field of veterinary medicine.

The award comes with a cash prize as well as other notable gifts and opportunities aimed at furthering professional development.

As part of the recognition, Olaide will be formally presented with the award at the WVAC 2025/AVMA Convention scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., USA.

Share