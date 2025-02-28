UI Sets To Commercialise Innovation, Research Outcomes

Share

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration at the University of Ibadan, Peter Olapegba, has disclosed that the University of Ibadan is set to leverage the commercialisation of its many innovations, research products, outcomes, and knowledge for national development.

Olapegba stated this on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Kayode Adebowale, while receiving a team from “Innovate UK Business Connect” during a courtesy visit.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration appreciated the visiting team for coming to UI and stated that the University is the right choice for collaboration in academic research and innovation in Nigeria, given its antecedents.

Olapegba said the University of Ibadan has set up a Committee to commercialise the many Patents and Intellectual properties of experts and researchers from the many departments and faculties of the University.

He said the Committee will encourage partnerships with businesses and funders of research for innovations, ideas, and research outcomes.

He disclosed that the University of Ibadan, in the past 76 years, had through the comprehensive spectrum and commitment of its research leaders, professional experts and scholars established the nexus to use the generated knowledge for the benefits of the communities in Nigeria and globally.

According to the DVC, one of the challenges facing the University of Ibadan is funding, but in spite of this, the University has been able to cultivate a culture of excellence in teaching and research.

Olapegba stated that the University of Ibadan is willing to partner with Innovate UK Business Connect on the commercialisation of its research products and collaborations to promote more strategic qualitative research.

The Leader of the visiting team, Joanna Scales, who was accompanied by Pedro Carvalho said Innovate UK is an organisation funded by the UK government to support research and innovation in the United Kingdom and internationally.

She listed the functions of Innovate UK as giving direct support to universities, development of business ideas, and commercialisation of academic findings into products and services.

According to Scales, Innovate UK is in the process of developing a programme; “The Climate-Smart Agricultural Partnership” that would involve collaboration between the UK, Brazil, Ghana and Nigeria with the aim of promoting smart agricultural practices in Africa.

Scales said the programme will focus on Climate-Smart agricultural technologies with a project validity of 40 million pounds to improve food production in Ghana and Nigeria through collaboration between the UK , Brazil, Nigeria, and Ghana.

She stated that Innovate UK seeks to build networks, and promote opportunities in the cocoa value chain, oil palm, cassava, pests and disease management, soil fertility, agroforestry, goats production, identify challenges and opportunities, expertise, technologies and encourage knowledge sharing between the four countries.

Scales said the partnership will attract two funding competitions/applications among partners in the four countries, staff exchange, support for travels, funding for collaborative projects between universities and companies, and commercialisation of innovations.

