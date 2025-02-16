Share

…As UI@75 Ambassador Extraordinaire

The University of Ibadan stood on the threshold of history as it turned the sod for two iconic buildings: the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences building, and the Faculty of Science Postgraduate Complex.

A Professorial Chair in Project Management in honour of late HRM Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, (The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Victoria Island and Environs, Lagos) was also endowed as well as supplementary benefactions.

The endowed Professorial Chair will be run in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Project Management.

The total cost of the benefactions stood at 10.5 billion Naira through the benevolence of Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Agbaakin, and his DSE Foundation.

Highly elated, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, mni, FAS, fspsp, said words were inadequate to appreciate Chief Fanimokun’s heart of gold and thoughtfulness.

He promised that the University would ensure that a sustainable partnership exists henceforth between it and the DSE Foundation.

The benefactor, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Agbaakin, said he was highly honoured to be decorated as a UI@75 Ambassador Extraordinaire by the Registrar, Mr Ganiyu O. Saliu, fspsp.

He said that he decided to celebrate his 80th birthday for having been part of the development of Lagos State and for having lived a life of productivity, great achievements, and self-fulfilment.

Chief Fanimokun said he established the DSE Foundation in 2012 to give back to society what society had given to him through educational development and entrepreneurship

He explained that although he did not attend UI, he received a lot of help from a group of UI Professors when he was appointed as the Permanent Secretary for Economic Development in Lagos State by the late Chief Lateef Jakande.

Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Agbaakin retired as a Permanent Secretary in Lagos State at the age of 40 years and served Folawiyo Group of Companies as an Executive Director for 40 years.

He said that during his service years, he was trained to be humble, honest and incorruptible and to serve selflessly such that he was not involved in any corrupt practices or scandal through the grace of God.

Chief Fanimokun said he had always admired UI from a distance and UI has lived up to his expectations, as the University is transiting into a postgraduate university.

He said that the University of Ibadan is one of 13 higher institutions that are beneficiaries of his Endowment programmes and according to the Agbaakin, UI is, and will remain the highest beneficiary.

He said he felt highly honoured to have been made a UI@75 Ambassador Extraordinaire adding that his benevolence to the University will continue long after his demise through the DSE Foundation.

The new UI Ambassador Extraordinaire commended the drive and tenacity of the Vice-Chancellor and his management team in taking the University to higher places.

The benefactions were facilitated by Professor Tajudeen Gbadebo Olusanya Gbadamosi, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, a retired Professor of History who was Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association for many years.

A Memorandum of Understanding to cover the various benefactions has been signed between the University and the DSE Foundation.

