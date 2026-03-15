UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo

A professor in the department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan, Professor Abdulrahman Akinoso, has emerged as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, in Oyo State.

Akinoso was elected alongside 38 other executive members of the party at the congress held on Saturday in the state capital.

Some of the other executive members elected are Dr Abiola Olaonipekun, who emerged as Secretary; Alhaja Latifah Latifu, Women leader; and Mr A. Adeleke, who was elected as the Youth leader.

The congress, which took place at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado in Ibadan was attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police, other security agencies, as well as, prominent members of the party.

The election was supervised by electoral committee members, among whom were Prince Diran Odeyemi, who served as Chairman, Hon. Awoniyi Tolulope, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Queen Stepheine Oyechere, Alhaji Yusuf Abidakun, Mr Olumide Aguda and Dr Phillips Adeniyi, who served as Secretary.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Akinoso urged members of the party to set aside intra-party differences, advising them to concentrate their resources on the promotion of the party.

“The primary responsibilities of party executive members are to coordinate party activities, ensure harmony among members, and ensure party victory during general elections.

“Our immediate assignments are to key into INEC released 2027 general election time-tables.

“As directed by the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, our party e-membership registration starts next week. We must be fully involved and do a membership drive.

“A political party is only relevant and benefits its members if it wins the election. This is our goal. We should set aside intra-party differences.

“Concentrate our resources towards the promotion of the party. We will make necessary consultations and dialogue to actualise this”, he said.