UI Mosque Chief Imam To Cizitens: Stop Cursing Nigeria

Share

The Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan Central Mosque, Professor M. O. Abdul-Rahmon, has asked Nigerians to stop cursing the country and its leaders, but pray for them to succeed to provide a better life for all.

The message was contained in a sermon delivered at the special Jumat service held to commence activities for the 2024 Convocation ceremonies and 76th Foundation Day Anniversary of the University of Ibadan, at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

He said the many challenges facing the education sector and poor welfare packages for academic researchers have led to despair, relocation to greener pastures and the brain drain syndrome.

He urged Nigerian youths not to be involved in vices nor contribute to the brain drain syndrome, but rather to have a mind-set of giving back to society after benefiting from the education sector.

Professor AbdulRahmon encouraged the youth to maximise opportunities, their youthfulness, good health, wealth/investment and gift of life to impact the educational system by giving back to society through the sponsorship of academic programmes, scholarships and donations.

He appreciated the university’s manage – ment for upholding the culture of management, attending the Jumat service that precedes the convocation ceremony.

Share

Please follow and like us: