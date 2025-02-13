UI Medical Students Protest Disconnection Of Power

Share

Medical students of the University of Ibadan (UI) studying at the University College Hospital (UCH) on Thursday staged another protest following the disconnection of power in their halls of residence by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Recall that the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, had on Monday engaged in a tripartite meeting with the management of UCH and the IBEDC, where he assured that light would be restored to the hospital between 24 hours to 48 hours.

Some representatives of the medical students who spoke with journalists during the protest while reacting to their disconnection from UCH light, expressed their displeasure towards the disconnection of light from their halls of residence, despite payment of tuition, an action they regarded as denial of their studentship right.

Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde, Victor Olojede while speaking with journalists said the issue of epileptic power supply at the UCH is an exclusive matter that requires the Federal government’s intervention.

He had appealed to the Minister of Power and concerned authorities to ensure the power supply issue is resolved and light restored to students’ halls of residence before the situation goes beyond its present state.

The University of Ibadan Students’ Union in its reaction to the disconnection however condemned the action of the UCH management. Through a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the students rejected the partial power restoration at the UCH.

A copy of the statement co-signed by the President of the Union, Aweda Bolaji; and the General Secretary, Ogungbo Bolapo Japheth stated thus: “It has come to our attention that, despite the concessions made to restore electricity to the University College Hospital (UCH) within 48 hours following our meeting with the Minister of Power, there is a deliberate attempt to reconnect power selectively excluding hostel accommodations for our student-doctors, including Alexander Brown Hall and Ayodele Falase Hall.

“The University of Ibadan Students’ Union unequivocally condemns this underhanded tactic. Any reconnection that does not include the hostels of students residing within UCH is entirely unacceptable and falls short of our demands.

“Our position remains clear full restoration of electricity to the entire UCH, particularly the hostels where our members reside. We state that failure to restore light to the halls within the stipulated timeline will lead to the student mass action against the Federal Government of Nigeria, IBEDC and University College Hospital (UCH).

“We strongly urge the Minister of Power to abandon this malicious approach and ensure the complete restoration of electricity without further delay.

“The students have resolved to commence mass action beginning on Thursday, 13th February 2025 by 7:00 am if there is no power restoration in our Halls of Residence”.

IBEDC management while reacting to the development, stated that in line with the successful intervention of the Honorable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and the agreements reached by both parties regarding the UCH disconnection issue, “The IBEDC has reconnected the clinical services section of UCH within the agreed 48-hour timeframe. We are now awaiting further directives from the management of UCH regarding the reconnection of other sections”.

