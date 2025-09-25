UI Gives Hope Of Admission Through ODel

Management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has opened a window of opportunity to candidates who may not have been able to gain admission through JAMB or pursue traditional on-campus studies across the country, through its Open Distance eLearning (ODel).

The institution has urged qualified candidates who have a minimum of five relevant O’ Level credits in one sitting or six in two sittings, but have not been lucky to secure admission for the 2025/2026 academic session, to seize the opportunity before the special admission window closes in October.

According to the Director of UI DLC, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, the institution has opened a special screening/ verification exercise for all Post UTME candidates who have switched their mode of study to the UI Open Distance eLearning Centre.

He described the step as a significant opportunity, noting that, “candidates are required to update their records. Following the update, candidates can either select the option of online verification on their portal or report to the Admissions Office at the UIDLC Administrative Building Complex, located at the University of Ibadan Extension along Sasa-Ajibode Road, for their verification. The interactive sessions begin immediately.