UI Dons Stress Role Of Alumni In University Development

Professors at the University of Ibadan (UI) have emphasized the crucial role alumni play in the growth and development of Nigerian universities, particularly in funding and providing essential infrastructure.

Professor Oyefunke Fayehun, Head of the Department of Sociology, made the remarks while receiving solar inverter batteries worth millions of naira from the Class of ’95 of the department.

She noted that relying solely on the federal government and university management is insufficient given Nigeria’s current economic situation.

“Funding and provision of necessary amenities that support learning should involve all stakeholders, including former students,” Prof. Fayehun said. “The Class of ’95 has consistently supported the department, and we encourage other sets to follow suit.”

Similarly, Professor Adeyinka Aderinto lauded the initiative, highlighting that the Class of ’95 is celebrating 30 years since graduation by giving back in a meaningful way. He observed that such contributions have been key to the department’s survival.

“We have been surviving through the generosity of former students because the federal government alone cannot provide everything. We hope other alumni will emulate this example,” Prof. Aderinto said.

The Chairman of the Class of ’95 Organizing Committee, Mr. Babajide Akinfolajinmi, explained that the donation stems from their gratitude toward the university.

“Whatever status we have attained in life is traceable to the University and the Department of Sociology. Giving back is a way of showing appreciation, and we are happy to mark our 30th graduation anniversary in this manner,” he said.

The gesture underscores the growing importance of alumni engagement in supporting Nigerian universities to provide quality education and facilities