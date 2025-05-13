UI Doesn’t Treat Accreditation Of Its Programmes Lightly – DVC

Share

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Oluyemisi A. Bamgbose, SAN, has emphasized the institution’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the accreditation of its academic programmes.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, mni, FAS, fspsp, Professor Bamgbose made the assertion while receiving a five-man delegation from the Architecture Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), who were at the university for an accreditation exercise in the Department of Architecture.

Professor Bamgbose described accreditation as a vital peer review mechanism that ensures the effective delivery of academic content and adequately prepares students for professional practice.

She commended ARCON’s regulatory mandate in upholding professional best practices in architectural education that meet both national and international standards. According to her, UI’s Department of Architecture, though relatively young, is built on a solid foundation and boasts the necessary resources, infrastructure, and dedicated staff renowned for excellence and hard work.

She assured the ARCON team of the university’s full cooperation and openness to constructive recommendations that could enhance its systems and processes.

“The University of Ibadan is ready to take whatever steps are necessary to improve upon its procedures and structures, in line with recommendations that may emerge from this exercise,” she said.

The visiting ARCON team, led by Arc. Festus Fawohunre, included Arc. Moyo Uthman, Prof. Olatunde Arayela, Arc. Fatai Falola, and Arc. Adeshina Amoo. They were accompanied to the Vice-Chancellor’s office by the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Professor O. Ipingbemi.

Arc. Fawohunre stated that the compliance visit was aimed at assessing the University’s Master of Science programmes in Architecture. He noted that the team would evaluate the department’s manpower, resources, infrastructure, and student training, as well as the extent of implementation of recommendations made during the previous accreditation exercise.

Share