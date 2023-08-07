New Telegraph

August 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UI decorates Zulum…

UI decorates Zulum as ambassador

The University of Ibadan (UI) has appointed and decorated Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum as its ambassador ahead of its anniversary tagged “UI@75.”
The university established in 1948 will be 75 this year, and a celebration is being planned at a date to be made public.
The anniversary’s planning committee was set up in February.
Decorating Zulum at Government House Maiduguri, the Vice ChancellorKayode Adebowale said: “The University of Ibadan turns 75 years this year and there is every reason to roll out the drums and celebrate the excellence that the university symbolizes. “

 

Post Views: 4

Read Previous

President Tinubu’s broadcast and the burning questions
Read Next

Tinubu must appoint God-fearing leaders to address challenges –Cleric