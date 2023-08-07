UI decorates Zulum as ambassador

The University of Ibadan (UI) has appointed and decorated Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum as its ambassador ahead of its anniversary tagged “UI@75.”

The university established in 1948 will be 75 this year, and a celebration is being planned at a date to be made public.

The anniversary’s planning committee was set up in February.

Decorating Zulum at Government House Maiduguri, the Vice ChancellorKayode Adebowale said: “The University of Ibadan turns 75 years this year and there is every reason to roll out the drums and celebrate the excellence that the university symbolizes. “

