UI Decorates Oyebanji As UI@75 Ambassador

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has been decorated with the prestigious University of Ibadan UI@75 Ambassador. Presenting the award at the Governor’s Office yesterday, UI Vice Chancellor Kayode Adebowale said the honour was in recognition of the governor’s visionary leadership, which has led to the implementation of several educational reforms, infrastructure upgrades as well as provision of critical resources for schools and universities in Ekiti.

He noted that the governor’s efforts have had a positive impact on the academic community, not just in Ekiti, but across the nation. “This, he said, has impressed the management of the university, leading to his decoration as an ambassador.

The professor said in less than two years, Oyebanji redefined governance through his inclusive governance approach which has mobilised elites, traditional institutions, artisans, women and youths for the development and progress of the state.

