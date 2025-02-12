UI Committed To Supporting Professional Growth, Devt Of Staff –VC

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, has said that the institution is committed to supporting the professional growth and development of its staff.

He stated this at the opening of a two-day Orientation and Training Programme organised by the Registry for newly appointed members of staff (Academic and Non-Teaching).

Adebowale assured the participants that the university will provide opportunities for training, mentorship and career advancement and ensure that they are provided with the tools needed to excel in their roles.

He enjoined the newly recruited staff to be intentional about dispensing value in their operational bases, while urging them not to settle for mediocrity, but eschew complacency, build loyalty to the system, and see themselves soar in unprecedented ways.

