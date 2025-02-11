UI Committed To Supporting Professional Growth, Devt Of Its Staff – VC

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, has said that the University is committed to supporting the professional growth and development of its staff.

He stated this at the opening of a two-day Orientation and Training Programme organised by the Registry for newly appointed members of staff (Academic and Non-Teaching).

Professor Adebowale assured the participants that the University will provide opportunities for training, mentorship, and career advancement and ensure that they are provided with the tools needed to excel in their roles.

He enjoined the newly recruited staff to be intentional about dispensing value in their operational bases while urging them not to settle for mediocrity, to eschew complacency, build loyalty to the system, and see themselves soar in unprecedented ways.

Professor Adebowale said the University values collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking and urged the participants to allow those qualities to reflect in their work.

He appealed to them to work with the University administration to create a working environment that is stimulating, inclusive, and supportive of all students, while also reminding them that the University of Ibadan was built on the foundation of academic excellence, innovation, and community service.

He said the University was dedicated to providing transformative education that prepares students to succeed in an ever changing world.

Professor Adebowale said that the staff, therefore, need to play a vital role in advancing the course of institutional existence and shaping the minds and characters of the students, thus consequently impacting the lives of the students, the future of the University and the broader society.

The Registrar, Mr Ganiyu O. Saliu, said the training programme was organised to induct newly appointed staff into the culture, traditions, and practices of the University, stressing that such a programme would enable such astute and cerebral persons to contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

He appreciated the University management for approving the training programme.

