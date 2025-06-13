UI College Of Medicine Gets Support On Students’ Hostel Building

Share

A historic milestone in the annals of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, has been recorded with the opening of Philip O. Ozuah Building (Block C), the first of the six blocks of the students’ hostel building project donated to the College by the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association Worldwide (ICOMAA-WW), Class of ’85.

The newly opened block was donated by an alumnus, a member of the class of ’85, a distinguished physician, educator, and health care executive and President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, New York, Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, MD.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale mni, FAS, fspsp, appreciated the illustrious UI alumnus, whose remarkable contributions to medicine and medical education have brought pride to the university.

He noted that Dr. Philip Ozuah has not only made an indelible mark in the global medical community but has remained deeply connected to his roots.

He stated that this explains the donor’s decision to champion and substantially fund the hostel project to reflect his unwavering belief in giving back and empowering the next generations of medical professionals.

The VC extended his profound gratitude to the ICOMAA-WW for its collective efforts in bringing the project to fruition, adding that unity and dedication of the members exemplified the true spirit of alumni stewardship.

Professor Adebowale, therefore, charged the students to uphold the highest standards of discipline as they inhabit the hostel, bearing in mind that the facility is a product of sacrifice and goodwill.

The donor, Dr. Philip O. Ozuah expressed his sincere appreciation to several distinguished personalities whose presence and support had been instrumental to his successful career and paid special tribute to the Class of 1985, acknowledging its pioneering legacy and continuous support.

He thanked members of his family, recognizing their unwavering support, encouragement, and sacrifices throughout his professional and academic journey.

The donor also recognized the Vice-Chancellor, former, and current Provosts of the College of Medicine for their enduring contributions to academic leadership.

In a goodwill message, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Barrister Adebayo Lawal, said Dr. Ozuah has shown a public-spirited enterprise to the world and charged every alumnus to emulate him, emphasizing that regardless of their location or circumstance, they all possess the capacity to contribute meaningfully to the upliftment of humanity.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, commended the University of Ibadan for its longstanding history of excellence, consistency, and commitment to producing outstanding individuals.

He also commended Dr. Ozuah for giving back to his alma mater, noting that institutions all over the world thrive on the strength, benevolence, and generosity of their alumni.

Barrister Ossai called on professionals, service providers, and members of the business community to make deliberate investments in expanding educational infrastructure and equipping institutions.

The Deputy Governor stressed that the edifice will undoubtedly enhance the welfare, comfort, and academic success of countless students and medical professionals who will pass through the UI College of Medicine in years to come.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji L. A. Kazeem who commended the College of Medicine for maintaining an environment that continues to attract such high-impact partnerships.

He appreciated Dr. Ozuah for his vision, generosity, and inspiring example saying that Dr Ozuah’s contribution reflects a spirit of giving that transcends borders and serves as a reminder that roots are planted in one’s homeland.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who was represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Oyo State, Dr. Jimoh Olawale also noted that the University of Ibadan, being the Premier University in Nigeria, has continued to sustain the standards entrenched by its founding fathers.

According to him, this has motivated its alumni to continue to give back to the institution in upgrading its facilities, thereby, positioning it to retain its pride of place as one of the best citadels of learning in the continent.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. (Dr.) Abike Dabiri-Erewa appealed to all Nigerians in diaspora to emulate what Dr. Ozuah and ICOMAA-WW have done and also urged Nigerians at home to handshake with Nigerians in the diaspora to build a better country.

The Consul General, Nigerian Mission, New York, His Excellency, Ambassador (Dr.) Abubakar Jidda reminded Nigerians in Diaspora that there is a lot to do for the nation emphasizing that one of the objectives of establishing the embassies and consulates abroad was to cater for the needs of Nigerians in the diaspora.

The Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Prof. J. A. Otegbayo, FNAMed was represented by the Chairperson, Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Bukola Adesina, who noted that the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant milestone in the institution’s pursuit of excellence adding that the Philip O. Ozuah’s Block embodied the commitment of the University of Ibadan, College of Medicine, and UCH management to advancing medical education, research, and patient care.

The immediate past Provost of the College, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, FAS, and Alhaji L. A. Kazeem of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare led prayers to dedicate the building before it was declared open by Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, with the support of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale.

The UI, College of Medicine and UCH management teams, former provosts of the college, Deans of Faculties, staff, students, and members of the College and UCH communities witnessed the ceremony.

