UI Celebrates Researchers Who Won Awards, Grants

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale has commended research teams from different departments of the university who won the TETFUND Institutional Based Research Awards and a China-Nigeria Joint Laboratory Project for Soil and Water Conservation.

According to a release from the Institution’s Media department, also celebrated were those who won Agricultural Sustainable Development Grant on behalf of the University.

The VC made the commendation at an award presentation ceremony held in honour of the researchers held on the campus.

He celebrated the research teams for upholding the legacies of academic excellence of the University of Ibadan, stating that the university management will continually encourage its staff to engage more in researches which keep the institution at the top of the league of universities.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, a university is not merely known for its bricks and mortars but groundbreaking research activities, stressing that its academic staff must be constantly engaged in research.

Professor Adebowale said UI, through its alumni, professional experts, scholars, comprehensive spectrum of innovations, human resources, and highly placed researchers, had contributed to the establishment and growth of other universities in Nigeria.

He reiterated that the vision of the University of Ibadan is to transit into a postgraduate university where cutting-edge research is carried out to impact society locally and internationally.

According to the VC, both older and younger generations of researchers are equally important, adding that continuity and sustainability of research is the strength of the academia.

He, therefore, called for collaborations between mentors and mentees in order to have protegees on the field of research, saying that the University of Ibadan is also favourably sensitive to mentor-mentee relationships.

Professor Adebowale stated that Africa is endowed with human capital, natural resources, and the demography to lead the world, disclosing that research collaborations at the University of Ibadan are focused on the development of the African continent.

He charged UI researchers to take full advantage of the opportunity of institutional based research grants, calling for collaborations.

According to the VC, inter-disciplinary and inter-faculty collaboration would engender breakthrough in research.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN, had earlier stated that research is the engine that drives innovation and solve world problems.

She had also commended the awardees, saying their hard work as trail blazers, who are positioned to break new grounds in innovation towards a bright future for Nigeria, is celebrated.

Professor Odutola Oshunsanya of the Department of Soil Science Resource Management and his team were awarded the China-Nigeria Joint Laboratory Project for Soil and Water Conservation and Agricultural Sustainability Development.

