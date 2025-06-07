UI Accorded ACE Global Recognition For Chemistry Programme

Share

The University of Ibadan’s Bachelor’s Degree programme in Chemistry has earned global recognition from the American Chemical Society (ACS).

This prestigious endorsement affirms that the university’s Chemistry curriculum meets the international standards set by the ACS Guidelines for International Chemistry Programs.

Established in 1948 as one of the foundation departments of the University of Ibadan, the Chemistry Department is the oldest in Nigeria. Over the decades, it has played a pivotal role in shaping scientific research and education in the country and has grown into the largest and most prestigious chemistry department nationwide.

The department supports various science-based faculties across the university and offers degree programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Graduates of the UI Department of Chemistry have distinguished themselves in academia, industry, research, and government institutions across Nigeria and beyond.

Following a comprehensive evaluation by the ACS Committee on Professional Training, the programme’s curriculum was rated as robust and all-encompassing, covering all key areas of chemistry—Analytical, Biochemistry, Inorganic, Organic, and Physical Chemistry (ABIOP).

The committee also commended the department’s strong research output, specialized course offerings such as Medicinal and Industrial Chemistry, and its emphasis on laboratory safety and infrastructure development.

The ACS recognition is valid for six years and is subject to an annual review to ensure continuous improvement.

This notable achievement reaffirms the University of Ibadan’s commitment to academic excellence and research leadership, placing its Chemistry Department among globally recognized programmes.

Share