UHC: Lagos Moves To Strengthen Health Insurance Uptake

In a historic step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has certified and licensed a new set of ILERA EKO marketing and sales agents. The certification ceremony which held recently, marked the official commissioning of 99 newly trained professionals including 25 new marketing agents and 74 sales agents tasked with expanding health insurance enrolment across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, emphasised the crucial role of the agents in bridging the gap between Lagosians and accessible healthcare services. She reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring that no resident is left behind in the drive toward affordable healthcare.

“The individuals and organisations we are presenting certificates to today have shown interest and firm commitment to improving health insurance uptake within our communities. As certified ILERA EKO marketing and sales agents, they are now equipped with the knowledge, skills, and official recognition to promote health insurance enrollment, educate the public, and facilitate seamless access to affordable healthcare services,” she stated.

Zamba added that their role is crucial in driving the success of the State social health insurance scheme, stressing that through the agents’ efforts, LASHMA is fostering a culture of preventive healthcare, strengthening the State healthcare financing model, and ensuring that every Lagosian, regardless of economic status, can receive the medical care they need “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare for all residents of Lagos State. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Governor and the unwavering support of the Lagos State Government, we have strengthened the ILERA EKO initiative to make Universal Health Coverage a reality,” she stated.

Dr. Zamba highlighted that the Ilera Eko Social Health Insurance Scheme goes beyond just providing financial protection for medical expenses, adding that the scheme has also created a dedicated network of trained agents who will educate the public, drive awareness, and facilitate seamless access to affordable healthcare services. She further explained that the agents are the first fruits of the ILERA EKO Academy, a pioneering initiative to train professionals in health insurance marketing. The 25 marketing agents and 74 sales agents inducted into the social health insurance space are expected to uphold the highest standards of service, integrity, and professionalism.

Dr. Zamba urged the agents to see their new roles as a responsibility rather than just a business opportunity, reminding them that their efforts will leave a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families across Lagos State. Speaking on the importance of certification and licensing, the Head of Business Development at LASHMA, Mr. Rotimi Olatunji, described social health insurance as a trillion-naira economy with immense potential for growth.

He emphasised the need for proper structure and professionalism in health insurance marketing, highlighting LASHMA’s commitment to standardising and regulating the sector. “We need to create a platform where people can thrive, professionalise the sale of social health insurance, and ensure that only trained and licensed agents handle enrollments.

This is not just about registration; it is about providing quality service and long-term sustainability,” he noted. Olatunji also stressed that all licensed agents have serial numbers and are registered on LASHMA’s digital platform, allowing the public to verify their authenticity.

This transparency, he said, would help build trust in the system and encourage more residents to enroll. Beyond marketing, he urged the agents to see the bigger picture of social health insurance and aspire to become leaders and financiers of major health projects in the future. He expressed hope that a professional body for social health insurance marketers would soon emerge, further institutionalising the industry.

The Head of Sales and Marketing at LASHMA, Ms. Uche Igweonyia, reinforced the agency’s ambition to make ILERA EKO a household name. She stressed that health insurance awareness must reach every corner of Lagos, from local communities to markets and businesses.

