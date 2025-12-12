UHC Day: LASHMA Rallies Lagos Residents To Join Mandatory Ilera-Eko Scheme

…Leads Awareness Walk in Alausa

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) on Friday led a large-scale Awareness Walk around the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, calling on the residents of Lagos State to enrol in the mandatory Ilera-Eko Social Health Insurance Scheme as the state marked the 2025 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day.

The colourful procession—featuring a music band, volunteers, partners and stakeholders—moved through major routes in Alausa, distributing flyers and stickers while sensitising commuters, civil servants and business owners on the importance of health insurance.

This year’s UHC Day theme, “Unaffordable Health Costs? We’re sick of it!” echoed throughout the event.

UHC Day, held every December 12, commemorates the United Nations’ 2012 endorsement of Universal Health Coverage as a global goal.

LASHMA used the occasion to reinforce Lagos State’s commitment to expanding affordable healthcare access, particularly following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent Executive Order making health insurance compulsory for all residents.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, who led the walk, said the global commemoration served as a reminder that healthcare must be treated as “a fundamental human right, not a luxury.”

She urged residents to embrace Ilera-Eko, which she described as the state’s strongest tool in protecting families from catastrophic medical expenses.

“Ilera-Eko is here for you,” she assured. “The scheme covers up to 80 per cent of an average resident’s healthcare needs—from primary to tertiary services—at an affordable rate that guarantees long-term financial protection.”

Dr Zamba stressed that the newly mandatory status of Ilera-Eko underscored the government’s determination to eliminate financial hardship caused by out-of-pocket spending. “We want people to set aside a small, manageable contribution so they can live quality lives… without the fear of health-related financial catastrophe,” she said.

She reiterated that no resident should be left behind, adding that LASHMA’s core mission is to ensure that every Lagos family can access healthcare without slipping into poverty.

The walk was organised by LASHMA, the International Society of Media in Public Health, in a consortium partnership with Engender Health.

Also speaking, the Head of Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at LASHMA, Mrs Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro, said UHC Day is a global reminder that “no person should suffer financial ruin because they seek healthcare.”

She described Ilera-Eko as the “engine” driving Lagos closer to universal access to affordable, quality services.

She emphasised that achieving UHC requires collective effort from health workers, policymakers and community members.

“Every Lagosian has an important role—whether demanding care, providing it, or spreading the message,” she said, adding that Lagos remains aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its determination to strengthen health systems and protect vulnerable populations.

LASHMA’s Coordinator of Regulations, Mr Tosin Awosika, said the agency is intensifying enforcement of the mandatory insurance directive. He noted ongoing collaborations with health facilities, partners and communities to expand coverage and drive mass enrolment.

“With rising healthcare costs globally, Lagos is adopting a proactive model that shields residents from out-of-pocket spending,” he said, calling on employers, community leaders and households to support the state’s push for universal health security.