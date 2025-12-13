UHC Day: LASHMA Rallies Lagos Residents To Join Mandatory Ilera Eko Scheme

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) on Friday led a major Awareness Walk around the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, urging residents to enroll in the now-mandatory Ilera-Eko Social Health Insurance Scheme as Lagos marked the 2025 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day.

The colourful procession which included a music band, volunteers, partners and civil society organisations moved through major streets in Alausa, distributing flyers and educating commuters, civil servants and business owners on the benefits of health insurance.

This year’s UHC Day theme, “Unaffordable Health Costs? We’re sick of it!” resonated throughout the event. UHC Day, observed every December 12, commemorates the UN’s 2012 endorsement of Universal Health Coverage as a global priority.

LASHMA used the occasion to reaffirm Lagos State’s commitment to affordable healthcare, especially following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent Executive Order making health insurance compulsory for all residents.

Leading the walk, LASHMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said the global commemoration reinforces that healthcare is “a fundamental human right, not a luxury.”

She urged residents to subscribe to Ilera-Eko, describing it as Lagos State’s most effective shield against catastrophic medical expenses. “Ilera-Eko is here for you,” she assured.

“The scheme covers up to 80 per cent of an average res- ident’s healthcare needs from primary to tertiary services—at an affordable rate that guarantees long term financial protection.”

Zamba said making the scheme mandatory reflects the government’s determination to eliminate financial hardship caused by out-of-pocket payments.

“We want people to make small, predictable contributions so they can live quality lives without fear of health-related financial catastrophe,” she added.

She stressed that no resident should be left behind and that LASHMA remains committed to ensuring every Lagos household can access care without falling into poverty.

The walk was organised by LASHMA and the International Society of Media in Public Health in consortium with EngenderHealth.