Ugwuonye-Okechukwu Endorses ‘Project Nwafor Igbo’

The Chief Executive Officer of Equity Concepts Entertainments, Mr Rowland Okorie recently visited the US state of California to seek the endorsement of Chief Dr Ifesinachi Ugwuonye-Okechukwu.

The former Enugu West Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Founder/CEO of the SinaChi Foundation stated her interest to endorse the ‘Project Nwafor Igbo’.

She said: “I have been involved politically in Enugu, my state where I am from and as the first ‘elected’ female president of Enugu State in the United States of America and a strong member of the diaspora group, the desire to bring modernity to our society comes first, and as a political activist it means to be compassionate to others and to give support to any form of development to the people.

“The Ndigbo World Alliance for Organised Recognition (NWAFOR) will be a self-funded project, a corporation of private companies coming together to turn our cities into tourist hubs both in Africa and beyond.

“We will attract the biggest investors from around the world and they will train, empower and employ our youths. There will be no one in our land that will be denied the opportunity of education.”

Speaking further she said: “The unveiling and official launch of project NWAFOR IGBO is underway and through it both the Igbos and lovers of the Igbos all around the world will have the opportunity to donate, through its app and portal; with the spirit of enterprise, we will thrive!

“Ndigbo all over the globe will be part of this project and will aid its advancement through the educational and infrastructural development programmes we have designed.

“Through these programmes our cities will be the last stop and we will further become part of the political processes and decision-making in Nigeria; to ensure equity and justice. Through our training, we can be able to produce qualified and certified people who can represent us in different political positions in the country.”

Mr. Rowland Okorie recounted his trip by saying he saw key family members who supported him to stand on his feet when he first arrived in the US.

He mentioned one of the most powerful and respected families in his community, Chief Sir Bob and Jane Akponye for their hospitality along with Chief Okechukwu Onyejiji and his long-time ally Sabinus Azuogu.

“These people have different roles and positions they would play to help execute this massive project and we welcome them on board as we already have endorsements. “Charity they say, begins at home,” he concluded.