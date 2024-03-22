Ugwuanyi Worked Tirelessly for Enugu People, Says Mbah

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday joined other friends, supporters and well-wishers of the immediate past governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to congratulate him on his 60th birthday. In a birthday message to Ugwuanyi, Mbah commended the former governor’s service to humanity and his role in the development of the state.

Mbah pointed out that Ugwuanyi attaining 60 years of age “had earned a place in the club of illustrious statesmen”, adding that the former governor worked tirelessly for peace and justice in Enugu State as well as a better life for the people of the state. The governor said: “As you celebrate the Diamond Age, I offer my warmest felicitations to you on behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State.

“At 60, you have clearly distinguished yourself as an eminent member of the illustrious club of statesmen. “You have also acquitted yourself very creditably in our state’s journey to greatness and in selfless service to humanity.” “Your remarkable work ethics, unassuming dispositions, and tireless commitment to peace, justice, and a better life for Ndi Enugu will always remain inspirational and perpetually engraved in the sands of time. “Therefore, on your special day, I celebrate your service to Ndi Enugu and humanity and pray God to grant you long life, good health, and the grace to continue on the path of excellence.”