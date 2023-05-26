Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Enugu Infectious Disease Hospital

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated the Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, formerly the Colliery Hospital, Enugu. The hospital was reconstructed and remodelled by Ugwuanyi’s administration with construction of new buildings and facilities for isolation and treatment of patients with infectious diseases. This came as Ugwuanyi is set to also inaugurate some other flagship projects of his administration on Friday to mark the successful end of his eight- year tenure on May 29.

The projects for inauguration include the first flyover bridge to be constructed by Enugu State Government, located at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu; the 5,000- seat Township Stadium, Nsukka; the remodelled Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu with construction of an annex, a state-of-the-art banquet hall, 10 units of executive guest house and 24 units of guest flats for routine guests of the state government; befitting State Secretariat Annex and a Conference Centre at Nsukka comprising multiple halls, indoor activity hubs and recreational facilities.