UGS Marks 60th Anniversary, to Honour Ondo Speaker, Others

Share

We’ve no hand in other parties’ troubles –APC

All is now set for the diamond jubilee of the United Grammar School, Ode Irele, in Ondo State. Created on February 21, 1965, in the then Okitipupa Division in the South-West Nigeria, Division, now comprising five of the local government areas, namely Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje, Ese-odo and Odigbo, UGS has become one of the fastest-growing secondary school which has produced scores of intellectuals, traditional rulers, politicians, professors and business icons.

The school, which set out as a girls’ school became co-educational by the second month of its establishment, though it had more girls in its enrollment than boys for its first four years until 1969 when the school had an enrollment of 131 boys and 129 girls.

The history of the school as ably documented by the first Principal Mr. T.O. Oyebade, is an instructive study of what dedicated and focused leadership can achieve against any odds. Ajibade said the opening of the schools was marked by an impressive religious ceremony conducted at the front of the Administrative Block where the Principal, Mr. S.O. Iwaye, noted in his entry in the school log book on February 2, 1965:

The United Girls’ Grammar School, Ode-lrele, is opened today for the first time with 33 students on roll with two teachers on the staff: Mr. S.O. lwaye and Mrs. C.I. Ogunbamerun. The would-be principal, Mr. T.O. Oyebade is unable to be present due to circumstances beyond his control.

In less than two months after its opening, UGGS would undergo a significant transformation. Soon after that, the steering committee forwarded an application to the Ministry of Education requesting for permission to convert the school to a co-educational institute. This request was at the advice of Mr. Osibo, the Anglican Church Secretary General for Education. In response to this request, the government granted the founders the permission to admit male students and turn the school to a co-educational one.

Hence, beginning on Monday, the school has outlined a weeklong of activities: a procession by old students to be dressed in anniversary T-shirts to be followed at 4pm by the Novelty Football Match at UGS. On Tuesday 25th- there will be an Inter-School Quiz Competition among UGS, Comprehensive, Jowiri, Arerin, Akotogbo and Oyenusi Secondary schools and others.

On Wednesday Feb 26, Founder’s Day will be UGS Inter- House Sports while on Thursday 27, Cultural Display- Biripo, Asiko, Ilaje, Uhrobo- with royal fathers like Odogbo of Omi and Oniju of Iju as fathers of the day.

On Saturday evening, March 1, will feature the launching of N250 million School Development Fund and a Public Lecture, titled Education and National Development: The Role of Alumni Association, to be delivered by the former Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, and an alumnus of the School, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Planning Committee, Sir Martins Akinmoju, the National President, Elder Bayowale Iji and General Secretary/Publicity Committee Chairman, Dr, Biyi Adegoroye, the alumni association pririotise physical and mental development of the students as well as infrastructure of the school.

Iji stated that this informed the fact that the old students have renovated and equipped five buildings in the last four years and are doing more. Calling for collaboration, he said, “I want to quoting Chinua Achebe, who once preached the doctrine on communality in the book Things Fall Apart. He said: “When we gather together in the moonlight village ground, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so. Therefore, let us continue with the team spirit and enjoy the power of togetherness. Let’s smile not because we don’t have problems but because we are stronger than the problems…”

Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa is expected as Guest of Honour, while those to be honoured on the occasion are the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olumide Oladiji, the Deputy Editor of Sunday Telegraph, Dr. Biyi Adegoroye, Elder Bayo Iji, Sir Martins Akinmoju, Pastor Sam Odimayo, Mrs. Beatrice Obanla. The event will climax with a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, ode Irele.

Share

Please follow and like us: