An Aspirant of the Anambra Central Senatorial District for the 2027 election, Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, has pledged to restore legislative excellence and accountability if elected to the Senate.

Ugokwe made this promise in a blueprint he marshalled out, comprising what he tagged “thematic pillars and eight action agenda” while declaring his intention to contest in the 2027 general elections.

He observed that though the Legislature is the heartbeat of democracy in any society, public confidence in this important arm of government had declined in Nigeria due to some gaps between constituents and their lawmakers.

According to him, Studies by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) show that only 27% of Nigerians believe legislators effectively represent their constituencies.

Under his first agenda, which is to restore legislative excellence and accountability,

Ugokwe, who served in the House of Representatives from 1999-2003, promised to sponsor and support bills that promote transparency, fiscal responsibility, and access to information.

He also expressed his readiness to strengthen oversight mechanisms to ensure every kobo of federal spending in Anambra Central delivers visible results to his constituents, if elected into office.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Austria and Slovakia promised further that he would promote the digitalisation of the legislative process, to publish voting records, committee reports, and public hearings online.

Ugokwe also promised that he would convene the Anambra Central Legislative Accountability Forum every quarter to brief citizens on his work at the Senate.

The politician also assured that he would make youth empowerment and job creation one of his priorities if given the opportunity to serve in the Senate in 2027.

He lamented that over 60% of Anambra Central’s population was under 35, yet youth unemployment remained a major concern, with thousands of graduates underemployed or jobless.

Other agenda items of Ugokwe include: advancing education and human capital development,a nd strengthening infrastructure and community development, saying that he would attract TETFund and UBEC projects for schools’ rehabilitation and e-learning facilities, as well as attract Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, among others.

Also, the aspirant, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said that he would give serious attention to promoting women’s inclusion and social welfare, observing that women form 52% of Nigeria’s population, yet their representation in governance remained below 10%.

“I will advocate for gender equality and protection bills in the Senate, create a women’s empowerment fund for micro-businesses and rural cooperatives,

support healthcare access for mothers, widows, and elderly women; ensure women’s full participation in constituency decision-making forums,” he promised.

Other areas Ugokwe said that he would give priority legislative interventions if elected in 2027 include: enhancing security and peace-building; health, environment, and sustainable development and diaspora engagement and global partnerships.

Prof. Jerry Sonny Ugokwe, in addition to being a politician, is an academic of great repute and former diplomat, who in June 2023, became the first Professor of Governance and Legislative Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s Awka Business School.