Ugochukwu dreams big with Rangers

It may be his first season in the top league but Ejike Ugochukwu has been quite outstanding in the defensive midfield position which has hugely contributed to Rangers International competitive run in the 2023/2024 season of the Nigeria Premier Football League For the opportunity to be part of a potentially successful season for the Flying Antelopes, Ugochukwu is full of appreciation for the coaches, management, and his teammates for the good run thus far which he is attributing to discipline, determination and hard work in the team.

The gifted midfielder joined Rangers from Uyo based F.C One Rocket where he was the captain and in a chat with Rangers Media, spoke glowingly about the squad which he said is in perfect shape to end the season amongst the top finishers. For him, a major plank in their impressive performance has been the motivation they enjoy from the club manage- ment and the savvy approach to matches by the coaching crew led by Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu. Before FC One Rocket, Ugochukwu had stints with amateur side, F.C Betel in Lagos