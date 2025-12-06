Ugochinyere Wants Tinubu’s Intervention In Debts Owed Local Contractors

Member representing Ideator North & South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in debts owed local contractors by the Federal Government.

Ugochinyere, who visited the Ministry of Finance, in solidarity with the aggrieved contractors, who have occupied the ministry since Tuesday, said that the President’s quick intervention would ‘renew hope’ of the contractors.

The contractors, under the aegis of “All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigerian,” accused the Federal Government of injustice over unpaid capital projects they executed since 2024.

Ugochinyere admitted that the contracts have been executed in line with the Procurement Act. “Like in my constituency, people are already enjoying the street light; it’s part of my campaign.

The water borehole is already running; the erosion control point is already running in my constituency.