Ugochinyere Raises ₦45m To Support Victims Of Arondizuogu Terror Attack

Lawmaker representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said he has raised ₦45 million out of the targeted ₦50 million support fund to assist victims of the Umualaoma and Arondizuogu terror attack.

Ugochinyere, in a statement issued by his Media Director, Charles Okafor, explained that he was moved to launch the fund to assist families of the victims and provide succour to them.

“The funds will provide additional support to families of victims of the killings in Umualaoma, Ndi Ejezie, Ndiakunwata, and Akokwa communities.

“The support will primarily benefit orphans, widows, and families of victims slain during the attack; helping them rebuild their lives, while also aiding communities affected by the crisis,” he stated, and assured that modalities for distribution would be made public once the targeted amount is achieved.

The lawmaker expressed worry that neither the state government nor the local government has offered assistance to the victims’ families, three weeks after the attack.

New Telegraph gathered that about 26 people were reported to have been killed in the attack.