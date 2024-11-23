Ugochinyere Faults Wike For PDP Problems, Says He Wants To Destabilize Party

Share

A House of Representatives member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere has blamed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for destabilizing the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP).

Ugochinyere who spoke in an interview on Friday alleged that Wike wants to destroy the opposition party.

It would be recalled that Woke, a prominent Chieftains of the PDP, was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu in 2023, serving under the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabinet.

Ugochinyere, however, stated that Wike is not the PDP’s main problem, but blamed the party’s leaders for not challenging the minister’s antics.

“The way PDP is going and the role he (Wike) is playing in staying in APC doing APC work and insisting on ensuring that the leadership of the party must remain all points to the fact that he just wants to destroy PDP.

“It is not like he is the problem of PDP.

“The people I blame are some of the governors and PDP leaders who have not been man enough to stand up to stop this kindergarten politics.

“I don’t understand why you have a national chairman and secretary of a party who seem to be in bed with the ruling government and people seem to be comfortable with that and are filing cases in court to keep themselves in office.” he said.

