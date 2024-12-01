Ugo Monye Showcases African Royalty, Prestige in New Collection

Share

Ugochukwu Monye, the visionary creative force behind the brand, UGO MONYE, has spent years reshaping perceptions of African royalty through his exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs.

His recent collection, “Ife Aso Anyi”, epitomized his dedication to African excellence, originality, and pride.

His expertise is what could make superstar musicians like Davido walk the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

“Ife Aso Anyi”, translating to “We do what we like” from Nigeria’s South-Eastern dialect, embodies the essence of unapologetic African fashion. Ugo Monye’s brand celebrates authenticity, pushing African style to the forefront not as a reflection of Western aesthetics but as an authentic expression of creativity, establishing Africa as a leading influence on global fashion.

Revered as “Alabere Idan”, or “The Masquerade”, Ugo Monye’s approach marries art with culture, weaving rich stories into luxurious fabrics and transforming African tradition into contemporary masterpieces. His design philosophy extends beyond fashion; it’s an homage to the unity and diversity of Nigerian and African cultures.

On the runway, models held pieces of this symbolic fabric, embodying Ugo’s relentless pursuit of unity across Nigerian and African identities—a visual narrative of shared pride and solidarity. His designs capture the richness of African heritage and inspire the fashion world, positioning his brand as a true trendsetter.

In Ugochukwu Monye’s words- “if I was to recreate the Nigerian Coat of Arms from a fashion perspective, it will be a masquerade adorned in the many layers of fabrics that represents the different cultures and ethnic groups in Nigeria, a faceless masquerade signifying an undivided , undefeated nation with one heart dressed in our various ethnic fabrics that showcases our individuality, coming together beautifully to represent unity and faith, peace and progress”

In each collection, Ugo Monye continues to elevate African artistry, inspiring a generation to embrace their roots with pride and showcasing Africa’s timeless appeal to the world. Experience the epic narrative of “Ife Aso Anyi”, where fashion, culture, and art unite to celebrate a vision of African sovereignty.

Share

Please follow and like us: