Ughelli North APC Adopts Ofomukoro As Consensus Chair

The Ughelli North Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Lucky Ofomukoro as its consensus chairman ahead of the forthcoming party’s congress. Ofomukoro emerged as the preferred candidate following the consensus of party leaders and stakeholders.

The chairmanship position was zoned to AgbarhaOtor Ward, where Ofomukoro was unanimously endorsed by leaders of the ward at the APC Ughelli North leaders and stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday in Ughelli.

Vice Chairman of the APC Ughelli North Leaders Council, Chief Fred Majemite, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the deliberations, describing the process as transparent and consensus-driven.

According to him, the adoption of Ofomukoro followed prior agreements on zoning, stressing that the APC in Ughelli North deliberately chose consensus to avoid unnecessary conflicts.