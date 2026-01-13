Ughelli Monarch, Olori Commend Oborevwori On Otovwodo Flyover

The Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III, has praised Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for initiating the Otovwodo Flyover project, describing it as a landmark intervention set to transform Ughelli into a modern metropolis.

The commendation was made on Monday at the monarch’s palace following the groundbreaking ceremony of the Otovwodo Flyover in Ughelli North Local Government Area. Welcoming the Governor and other dignitaries, HRM Oharisi III emphasized that the project represents a major milestone in the development of the kingdom, noting that infrastructure development directly improves the quality of life for residents.

Speaking through the Otota (Spokesman) of Ughelli Kingdom, Chief Peter Akpofure, the monarch praised Governor Oborevwori’s visionary leadership and commitment to Ughelli’s progress. He highlighted completed strategic roads around the Otovwodo axis, which have eased perennial traffic congestion, as well as the Governor’s broader efforts in appointing sons and daughters of Ughelli Kingdom to key positions, actions he said have uplifted communities across the area.

“This flyover bridge will forever change the face of Ughelli and will be remembered and appreciated by generations yet unborn,” the monarch said, offering prayers for divine guidance, resources, and human support for the Governor, while pledging the cooperation and loyalty of the Ughelli people to the Oborevwori administration.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori thanked the monarch and the people of Ughelli Kingdom for their warm reception and continued support, describing the traditional institution as a key stakeholder in grassroots development. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering impactful infrastructure projects across the state, noting that the Otovwodo Flyover is designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and boost economic activities in line with his MORE Agenda.

In a related development, the Governor also visited the residence of industrialist and political leader Olorogun Morrison Olori, founder of the Ukodo Nation Political Support Group. During the visit, Olori and members of the group commended Governor Oborevwori for his development initiatives and assured him of their continued support ahead of the 2027 general elections.