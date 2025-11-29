Ugbeh Favour: The Nigerian Designer Redefining Sustainable Fashion Through SYLVFAV Fashion Home

In a global fashion landscape increasingly forced to confront the environmental cost of fast fashion, one Nigerian designer is rising as a powerful voice for change. Ugbeh Ebele Favour, founder and creative director of SYLVFAV Fashion Home, is widely recognised as one of West Africa’s emerging leaders in sustainable, circular, and culturally rooted fashion design.

Her work sits at the intersection of eco-innovation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment, earning her a reputation as a visionary reshaping the future of African fashion.

A Purpose-Driven Vision for the Future of Fashion

Founded in Abuja, SYLVFAV Fashion Home was born from Favour’s conviction that African fashion can be both luxurious and environmentally responsible. Motivated by the textile waste she witnessed in local markets, she developed a brand focused on ethical production, material circularity, and long-lasting design.

“Sustainability shouldn’t be seen as a sacrifice; it should be the standard.”

Favour told African Creative Industries Review during an exclusive interview.

“Fashion must evolve — and Africa is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation.”

Her design philosophy is rooted in three principles:

Ethical Sourcing – locally produced fabrics, natural fibres, and low-impact dyes.

Circular Design – zero-waste cutting, repurposing, and textile recycling.

Cultural Continuity – preserving African textile identity in modern silhouettes.

This blend of responsibility and creativity has distinguished SYLVFAV as one of Nigeria’s most innovative emerging fashion houses.

Celebrating African Textiles Through Eco-Innovation

Favour’s collections seamlessly integrate traditional African craftsmanship with modern sustainability standards. She works extensively with:

hand-woven cottons,

organic plant-based dyes,

repurposed denim,

upcycled Ankara, aso-oke and adire fabrics.

Every offcut is reused — transformed into patchwork skirts, appliqué art, accessories, or embroidery threads. This zero-waste process has become a defining signature of the brand.

“SYLVFAV is proof that sustainability and African creativity are not just compatible —

they elevate each other,”

says Modupe Alayande, textile researcher and editor at Sustainable Style Africa.

“Her collections demonstrate a level of innovation that places her among Africa’s most promising eco-design leaders.”

Among her most acclaimed pieces are her structured jackets made entirely from repurposed textile scraps — showcased in 2024 EcoFashion Collective Exhibition, a pan-African showcase celebrating sustainable designers.

A Growing Influence in Nigeria’s Green Fashion Movement

Beyond her studio, Favour has emerged as a strong advocate for climate-conscious fashion across Nigeria. She regularly speaks at sustainability forums, fashion conferences, and design institutions, including:

The Abuja Green Textile Forum (2023)

The West Africa Eco-Design Symposium (2024)

Creative Africa Youth Fashion Labs (2023–2025)

Her workshops focus on:

waste-free pattern cutting,

fabric recycling techniques,

low-water dyeing processes,

and sustainable fashion entrepreneurship.

To date, her training initiatives have reached over 80 young designers, many of whom have adopted eco-friendly methods in their own work.

“Ugbeh Ebele Favour is shaping a new generation of Nigerian designers.”

says fashion educator Chinelo Opara.

“Her ability to combine technical knowledge with environmental advocacy is rare and deeply impactful.”

This leadership role has made her a recognised contributor to Nigeria’s growing sustainability movement within the creative sector.

Rising National Recognition and Expanding Global Reach

Favour’s work has increasingly captured national attention. SYLVFAV Fashion Home has been featured in:

Sustainable Style Africa (2024)

The Green Creatives Digest (2023)

Abuja Lifestyle Review (2025)

Critics highlight her designs as “refined, intelligently crafted, and future-focused,” while industry observers note her ability to merge heritage with modern global aesthetics.

In 2025, she announced plans to launch SYLVFAV Global, an online platform connecting eco-conscious consumers worldwide with ethically produced African fashion. The initiative aims to build a supply chain that provides fair income for artisans, reduces waste, and elevates African sustainable design on the global stage.

A Designer Building a Legacy — One Responsible Stitch at a Time

In a decade where sustainability is shaping the future of global fashion, Ugbeh Ebele Favour stands out as a designer, educator, and reformer whose work transcends aesthetics. Through SYLVFAV Fashion Home, she is pioneering an approach that proves African fashion can lead the global sustainability conversation.

Her legacy is still unfolding, but her message is already clear — and resonating across the continent:

Fashion can honour tradition. Fashion can protect the planet. Fashion can change lives.

And through her work, it is doing exactly that.