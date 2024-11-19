Ugandan TikToker Jailed For Insulting President

Share

A 21-year-old has become the latest Ugandan TikToker to be sent to prison after creating a video that was said to insult President Yoweri Museveni.

Emmanuel Nabugodi appeared for the sentencing yesterday after pleading guilty last week to four charges, including hate speech and spreading malicious information about the president.

He was sentenced to 32 months in jail. Nabugodi, known for sharing comedy content to his 20,000 followers, made a film of a mock trial of the head of state. In it he called for Museveni’s public flogging.

Rights groups have frequently complained about restrictions on the freedom of speech in the country, alleging that the president – in power since 1986 – does not tolerate criticism, reports the BBC.

In July, Edward Awebwa was handed a six-year sentence on similar charges to Nabugodi regarding a TikTok post. Three others are awaiting trial over content on the social media app.

