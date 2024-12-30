Share

The son of Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has vowed to capture the heart of popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayra Starr.

New Telegraph recalls that Ayra Starr captured the heart of many with her mesmerizing epic performance at the 27th edition of Blankets and Wine in July 2024, performing alongside renowned South African duo, Blaq Diamond.

Following her performance, Muhoozi Kainerugaba took to his X page to make a bold declaration, vowing to capture the 22-year-old singer’s heart.

According to him, his late grandfather gave him permission to pursue any woman he desired, and boldly declared that he would “capture” Ayra Starr.

He wrote, “My late grandfather, Mzee Amos gave me permission to get any woman on earth. I will capture that girl, Ayra Starr “.

Meanwhile, this declaration has sparked reactions online, with netizens sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Patrick Peter remarked, “You can capture her by sending your country GDP allocation for 4 years ”.

Lucky John stated, “We have secret admirers that couldn’t get her, we are waiting to become ur in-laws”.

Ogbedie Prince wrote, “Ayra star is richer than the whole Uganda including the president himself, so my dear son looks elsewhere”.

Wisdom Hikims wrote,“A story about Uganda, their currency ehh, my guy went to Uganda with N2000000, he became the richest man ever liveth in Uganda ”.

