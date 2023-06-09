New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Ugandan President Tests Positive For Covid-19

Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, has said he has contracted Cov- id-19 after one of three tests conducted on him turned out positive. Museveni, who gave a state of the nation address earlier on Wednesday, said he had developed a slight cold, prompting him to get tested.

The permanent secretary at the health ministry, Diana Atwine, said the president had developed mild flu-like symptoms but was in good health and would continue his duties, reports the BBC.

She said the president would adhere to standard operating procedures for Covid cases while performing his role.

