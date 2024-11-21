Ugandan Opposition Figure Reportedly Detained

Share

The wife of Ugandan opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, said he has been kidnapped and is now being held in a military jail.

In a post on X, Winnie Byanyima wrote that her husband had been seized in Kenya’s capital Nairobi last Saturday during a book launch event.

“I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala,” she said, demanding that the government of Uganda release her husband.

BBC News has asked the Ugandan government for comment on the issue.

Besigye, 68, led the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) political party, contesting and losing four presidential elections against incumbent Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

