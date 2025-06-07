Uganda Tourism Board Names Juliana Kagwa CEO

Share

Poised to attain new heights in the development and marketing of its tourism, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has named Juliana Kagwa as its new Chief Executive Officer, with a man- date to deliver on the goals of the board.

Kagwa, who replaces the former CEO, Lilly Ajarova, who served for over four years, having been appointed in 2019, comes highly recommended as she boasts over two decades of experience in leadership and brand Strategy.

Before joining UTB, Kagwa was Group Sales Marketing Director at Seed Co Group, a South African company. She also was a Director of Corporate Relations at Diageo.

