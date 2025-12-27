Uganda, Tanzania Seek Redemption In Key Match

Uganda and Tanzania will lock horns on Saturday evening in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter, with both sides desperate to revive their campaigns after opening-day defeats.

The match, scheduled for a 5:30pm kick-off on December 27 at the Al-Barid Stadium in Rabat, could prove decisive in shaping their tournament hopes. With no points on the board so far, the stakes are high.

Another setback would leave either team facing an uphill task to progress beyond the group stage, setting the scene for a tense and closely fought contest. Uganda will be encouraged by their ability to control possession despite their slow start to the competition.

The Cranes have shown discipline and structure, particularly in mid- field, but have struggled to turn dominance into goals. Much will depend on striker Rogers Kassim Mato, who is expected to lead the line and provide the cutting edge Uganda have lacked.

Midfielder Allan Okello is also likely to play a key role, offering drive and creativity as Uganda search for their first goal of the tournament.

Tanzania, meanwhile, arrive with questions surrounding their recent form. The Taifa Stars have endured disappointing results in recent competitive outings, including struggles in World Cup qualification. However, they still possess players capable of influencing the game.

Veteran forward Mbwana Ally Samatta remains their most experienced attacking option, while Feisal Salum Abdallah is expected to provide creativity from midfield, with Tanzania averaging six key passes per match so far.

Historically, encounters between the two East African rivals have been tight affairs. The last five meetings have all produced fewer than three goals, a trend that suggests Saturday’s clash is unlikely to be a free-scoring spectacle.

Indeed, both teams’ lack of cutting edge in front of goal points towards a low-scoring encounter, with defensive organisation likely to be prioritised.

Although there are no recent official head-to-head records available, past trends and current form indicate a finely balanced match. Uganda’s superior ball retention and defensive solidity could give them a slight edge, while Tanzania’s more direct approach may pose problems on the counter-attack.