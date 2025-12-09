Uganda Refinery To Begin Operations By Early 2030

Uganda’s long-anticipated oil refinery is expected to commence operations in late 2029 or early 2030, according to Michael Nkambo Mugerwa, General Manager of Uganda Refinery Holding Company.

Speaking during the Invest in Uganda panel hosted by the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 in Cape Town, Mugerwa confirmed project timelines and outlined recent progress.

The $4 billion, 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery will be built in Kabaale, Hoima District, under a joint venture between UNOC and UAE-based Alpha MBM Investments, following an agreement signed in March 2025. UNOC will hold a 40 per cent stake, while Alpha MBM will finance the remaining 60 per cent.

Mugerwa said the project extends beyond fuel production, with plans to include petrochemicals, kerosene, fertilizer, and gas processing. “This project goes beyond fuel production – we are looking at petrochemicals, kerosene, fertilizers and gas processing.

The refinery is designed to capture the full value chain.” He noted that development of the surrounding industrial park is already underway, backed by $3–4 billion in investment, with potential to attract an additional $1–2 billion.

Supporting infrastructure such as roads, water facilities, and a 200 MW highvoltage power supply is also progressing.

“Around 15 investors have already committed to the park, which will boost infrastructure and create an ecosystem around the refinery,” he said, adding that refined products will supply regional markets in Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Panelists at AEW 2025 highlighted Uganda’s competitiveness as an investment destination. Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, cited the country’s strong fundamentals. “There is peace, security, a young population and a stable currency.

If you invest here and bring in equipment, import tax is zero per cent. Plus, you gain a springboard to markets in Tanzania, Kenya and the DRC.

If it is not Uganda, where else would you invest?” Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, underlined the role of infrastructure in supporting growth.

“We are developing railways and expanding our diversified energy portfolio to 10,000 MW, including hydro, solar and nuclear. We have committed $5 billion for power infrastructure.”

Philips Obita, General Manager for Upstream at UNOC, discussed the company’s strategy across the oil and gas value chain.

“As a national oil company, we hold commercial interests of up to 150,000 barrels and are participating in the EACOP pipeline. Oil and gas are finite resources, so we are investing in local content, technology transfer, and developing capacity to manage exploration and infrastructure ourselves.”

Obita added that UNOC is advancing five exploration projects and geophysical services, with seismic studies scheduled for completion in November 2025.