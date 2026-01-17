Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has secured a seventh term in office following a controversial election held on Thursday, extending his rule of the East African nation to four decades.

According to the Ugandan Electoral Commission, Museveni polled 71.65 per cent of the vote, defeating his closest challenger, Bobi Wine, who scored 24.72 per cent.

The results were announced on Saturday amid widespread reports of violence, arrests, and an internet shutdown that drew criticism from election observers.

Wine, a 43-year-old former musician-turned-politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said he went into hiding after security forces raided his home on Friday night.

Wine, who has faced sustained pressure since entering politics, including repeated arrests prior to his first presidential bid in 2021, rejected the election outcome, describing it as fraudulent.

Taking to his official X handle, Wine wrote, “I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest.

“I know that these criminals are looking for me everywhere, and I am trying my best to keep safe,” he added.

AFP journalists reported a heavy deployment of security personnel across the capital, Kampala, as authorities sought to prevent protests similar to those recently seen in neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania.

Police denied raiding Wine’s residence but said access to certain areas had been restricted for security reasons.

“We have not necessarily denied people accessing him, but we cannot tolerate instances where people use his residence to gather and… incite violence,” police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke told reporters.

A nearby stall owner, 29-year-old Prince Jerard, told AFP that he heard a drone and a helicopter above Wine’s home on Friday night and saw a large number of security operatives.

“Many people have left (the area),” he said. “We have a lot of fear.”

Wine, who has branded himself the “ghetto president” in reference to his upbringing in Kampala’s slums, accused the government of large-scale electoral malpractice, including ballot stuffing and attacks on his supporters during the internet blackout, which was imposed ahead of the election and remained in force on Saturday.

African election observers said they found no proof of ballot stuffing but condemned reports of intimidation targeting opposition figures and civil society groups.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, who led observer missions from the African Union, COMESA, and IGAD, said the situation undermined public confidence.

He said such actions “instilled fear and eroded public trust in the electoral process.”

Jonathan also criticised the internet shutdown, saying it “disrupted effective observation” and “increased suspicion,” although he noted that voting on election day was largely peaceful.

Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement also took a commanding lead in parliamentary races, according to provisional results, with vote counting still ongoing.

Analysts had widely predicted the outcome, noting that Museveni, a former guerrilla fighter who seized power in 1986, maintains firm control over state institutions and the security apparatus.

Another prominent opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, who previously challenged Museveni four times, was abducted in Kenya in 2024 and returned to Uganda, where he is currently standing trial for treason before a military court.

There were also reports of election-related violence targeting opposition supporters. Muwanga Kivumbi, a legislator from Wine’s party representing the Butambala area, told AFP that 10 of his campaign agents were killed when security forces raided his home.

Police disputed the claim, saying an “unspecified number” of people had been “put out of action” after opposition members allegedly attempted to overrun and burn down a local tally centre and police station.