Uganda: Arsenal Fan Shot Dead For Celebrating Win Over Man Utd

A fan of English football club Arsenal has allegedly been shot dead by a security guard while celebrating the team’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United in Uganda on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a restaurant in Lukaya town, about 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Kampala, towards the end of the match, which saw Jurien Timber and William Saliba score for Arsenal.

Another fan was injured when the guard opened fire on a large crowd of jubilant supporters. This is the second fanrelated death in Uganda in three months.

In October, 22-year-old Benjamin Okello was killed in Kyobugombe Trading Centre after a dispute with an Arsenal fan over the team’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

A local journalist, Farish Magembe, while recounting accounts from witnesses, told the BBC that the building’s manager became angered by the noise from the celebrating fans and asked the security guard to intervene.

Despite a warning to quiet down, the fans continued celebrating, prompting the manager to switch off the power in the restaurant.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old John Ssenyonga, died at the scene, while another long-term Arsenal fan, Lawrence Mugejera, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Confirming the incident, the regional police spokesman, Twaha Kasirye, told the Daily Monitor newspaper:

“We condemn the incident, and we ask anyone with information that can help the police to bring the suspect to book to speak up.” “We also urge fans to control their excitement,” he added.

