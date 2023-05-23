New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Facebook Twitter
UFC Fighters Defend Vinicius Jr Over Racist Abuse Targeted At Him

Damain Maia and other UFC fighters come to the defence of Brazilian football player, Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior (Vinicius Jr) following racial abuse which he suffered at the weekend.

The sporting world was left bemused after Sunday’s game between Real Madrid and Valencia, where towards the end of the game the Valencia crowd chanted mono (monkey) towards Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Vinicius Jr have had to suffer racial abuse during his time in La Liga, with the player even having banana’s thrown at him last December during a game with Real Valladolid.

Following the incident, several UFC fighters came to the support of Vinicius Jr.

“One of the most important things that the sport teaches us is that our value comes from our character and hard work.

“Unfortunately what happens to Vini Jr. shows that not everybody understands it. It’s important to talk about it so the next generations will not perpetuate those kind of behaviours,” Damain Maia said.

