Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim will be without Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw when they face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Lindelof returned to training following a month-long absence, but Amorim wants to give him more time to work at Carrington before bringing him back into the team.

Mount and Shaw have also been out in recent weeks and were not seen at Wednesday’s session.

New Telegraph reports that Man United head into the game following a 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League.

“Vic is training, but I prefer to do extra work today because I want him for a long time, not just to put him in right away,” Amorim told MUTV’s Mark Sullivan.

“For the rest, Luke is recovering really well. Mason Mount, it’s good to see them on the pitch. So just Vic back in training, but he’s not in the squad.”

The kick-off time for the match is 9 p.m., Nigerian time.

