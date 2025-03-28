UEFA To Investigate Four Real Players Ahead Of Arsenal Tie

Share

UEFA is investigating four Real Madrid players over allegations of “indecent conduct” during their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid. The current holders needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Atletico in the round of 16.

The second leg of the tie was played at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico won the game 1-0, forcing extra-time and a shootout, but were eventually knocked out by Real.

Real’s antics after the win led to some unsavoury scenes after the game, and the hosts sent four separate video clips to UEFA highlighting the inappropriate or provocative behaviour of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger.

UEFA are now investigating less than two weeks before Real Madrid take on Arsenal in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

A UEFA statement read: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of indecent conduct by Real Madrid CF players (Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé, Daniel Ceballos Fernández and Vinicius Junior) during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid CF on 12 March 2025.

