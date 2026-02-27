UEFA Releases Champion’s League RO16 Draws

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday released the draws to determine the clubs that would be meeting each other in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

In the round of 16, Chelsea will play Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City will face Real Madrid once more, and Newcastle will play Barcelona in a glamorous match.

Galatasaray will play Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid will be partnered with Tottenham. While Arsenal, the leaders of the Premier League, will take on Bayer Leverkusen.

READ ALSO:

Sporting will play Bodo/Glimt, this season’s surprise package, after the Norwegian minnows defeated Inter, the runner-up from the previous season.

In addition to establishing the schedule for the round of 16, this morning’s draw also showed the route of the Champions League final, with teams learning who they would face if they advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

Arsenal, who are drawn in the same half of the draw as Newcastle, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Tottenham, will face the winner of Bodo/Glimt’s matchup with Sporting if they advance.

If Liverpool advances past Real Madrid, they will face either Chelsea or PSG in the quarterfinals, while Manchester City will face either Bayern Munich or Atalanta.

FULL UCL ROUND OF 16 DRAW

PSG Vs Chelsea

Galatasaray Vs Liverpool

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich

Newcastle Vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Arsenal